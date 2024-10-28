Ridgepath Capital Management LLC Takes $254,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Ridgepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3,620.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its position in British American Tobacco by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 52,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.5 %

BTI opened at $34.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.54.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

