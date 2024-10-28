Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 335.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.13 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.03 and a 12-month high of $120.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.87 and a 200-day moving average of $116.71.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

