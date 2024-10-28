Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Invests $43,000 in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,244,000 after purchasing an additional 147,326 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in KB Home by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,056,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after acquiring an additional 572,800 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 898,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KB Home by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in KB Home by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 695,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,843,000 after acquiring an additional 67,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,156.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
KB Home Trading Down 0.8 %
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KB Home Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KB Home
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Amazon: Why Analysts Think It’s A Solid Buy Ahead Of Earnings
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- NextEra’s Diverse Business Is Set to Win As Energy Demand Rises
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.