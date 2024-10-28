Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Invests $43,000 in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,244,000 after purchasing an additional 147,326 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in KB Home by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,056,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after acquiring an additional 572,800 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 898,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KB Home by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in KB Home by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 695,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,843,000 after acquiring an additional 67,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,156.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:KBH opened at $78.05 on Monday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $42.27 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.50.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Read Our Latest Report on KBH

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.