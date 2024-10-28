Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSCI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $342,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 106.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock opened at $131.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $196.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $93.45 and a 1-year high of $136.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.318 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

