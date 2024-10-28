Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Up 2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.40. 2,857,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 9,868,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,195,308.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,195,308.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $198,798.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 1,827.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,484 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.