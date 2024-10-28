Royal Bank of Canada Raises L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $265.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s current price.

LHX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.50.

NYSE:LHX traded down $2.48 on Monday, reaching $250.33. 237,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,480. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.50. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $172.30 and a 12 month high of $258.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

