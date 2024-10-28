Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Trading Up 7% – Still a Buy?

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.08. 972,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,001,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rumble in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Rumble had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 163.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,937,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,416,502.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,500 shares of company stock valued at $936,825. Insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the first quarter worth about $1,584,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rumble by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Rumble by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 27,289 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rumble during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

