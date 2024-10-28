Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RYAAY. HSBC lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ryanair has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $60.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 34.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,422,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,099,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,770 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Ryanair by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,085,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,759,590,000 after buying an additional 2,791,513 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ryanair by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,453,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,716,000 after buying an additional 183,584 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Ryanair by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,006,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 154.4% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 3,755,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,250 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

