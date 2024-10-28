Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 743 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 872,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

