Salomon & Ludwin LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $601.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $578.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $610.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

