Salomon & Ludwin LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 247,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,670 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 250,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEY opened at $21.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $22.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

