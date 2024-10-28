Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $378,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,400,000 after acquiring an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after acquiring an additional 56,416 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,904,000 after purchasing an additional 42,654 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 434,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,784,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $268.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $274.99.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

