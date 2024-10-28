Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $59.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $61.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.76.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 140.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

