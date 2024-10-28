Salomon & Ludwin LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,596,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,955,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,611,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after buying an additional 77,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $136.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.48. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $143.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

