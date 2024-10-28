Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 27,450 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $23,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MUB opened at $106.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

