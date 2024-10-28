Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35, Zacks reports. Sanofi had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

