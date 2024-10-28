SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $240.81 and last traded at $240.81, with a volume of 5161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $237.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $295.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in SAP by 892.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1,270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $29,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

