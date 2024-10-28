Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,553.0 days.

Schindler Stock Performance

Shares of SHLAF stock opened at $282.80 on Monday. Schindler has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $286.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.95.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

