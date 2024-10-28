Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,553.0 days.
Schindler Stock Performance
Shares of SHLAF stock opened at $282.80 on Monday. Schindler has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $286.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.95.
Schindler Company Profile
