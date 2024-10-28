Semanteon Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 7,101 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,142 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,253,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $277,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,534.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.72. 17,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,886. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.