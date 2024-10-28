Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $922,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in DexCom by 21.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,413,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $196,117,000 after buying an additional 248,111 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.24. 464,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,887,875. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.65. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.59.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

