Semanteon Capital Management LP Purchases 9,383 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Semanteon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth $2,158,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 340,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 33.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 23,459 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 66,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

