Semanteon Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Semanteon Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. HEICO accounts for about 0.8% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $2,796,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in HEICO in the first quarter worth about $1,442,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its stake in HEICO by 24.0% in the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 66.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 193,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,357,000 after buying an additional 77,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 7.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:HEI traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $250.61. 14,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.30. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $155.42 and a twelve month high of $269.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HEICO from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.70.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim acquired 724 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $262.94 per share, with a total value of $190,368.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,982,421.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, insider Victor H. Mendelson acquired 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $262.94 per share, with a total value of $190,894.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,234,950 shares in the company, valued at $324,717,753. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim bought 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $262.94 per share, with a total value of $190,368.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,982,421.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $691,718. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

