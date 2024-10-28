Semanteon Capital Management LP Sells 2,103 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Semanteon Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,489 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Archrock accounts for approximately 0.8% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter worth $634,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Archrock by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Archrock by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 81,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth $11,230,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AROC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

AROC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 33,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.51. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $270.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

