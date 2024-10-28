Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,784 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000. Guidewire Software makes up about 0.8% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,513,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,747,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,832,000 after purchasing an additional 516,942 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,329,000 after purchasing an additional 185,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.4% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after buying an additional 240,622 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,539,463.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,523,889.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,050,448. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.62.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GWRE traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,206. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.05. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.86 and a 1-year high of $191.48. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,439.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

