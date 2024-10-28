ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.7% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in Chevron by 54.8% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 4,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $150.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The company has a market cap of $277.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.