Short Interest in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Drops By 62.4%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the September 30th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Alpha Services and Price Performance
OTCMKTS ALBKY opened at $0.37 on Monday. Alpha Services and has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.
About Alpha Services and
