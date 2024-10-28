Short Interest in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Drops By 62.4%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the September 30th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Alpha Services and Price Performance

OTCMKTS ALBKY opened at $0.37 on Monday. Alpha Services and has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

About Alpha Services and

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

