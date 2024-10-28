Short Interest in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Decreases By 20.0%

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Read Our Latest Report on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.
Featured Stories
