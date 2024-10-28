Short Interest in Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Decreases By 62.3%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,400 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the September 30th total of 763,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 359.3 days.

Arca Continental Price Performance

EMBVF stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. Arca Continental has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

