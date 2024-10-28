Short Interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Increases By 19.2%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Baozun

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Baozun by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 117,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Baozun in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CLSA cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.80 to $2.20 in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Baozun Trading Up 2.8 %

Baozun stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.25. 769,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,192. Baozun has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $198.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $329.01 million for the quarter. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 3.02%.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

