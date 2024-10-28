Short Interest in Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Increases By 92.5%

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 92.5% from the September 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,832,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Basanite Stock Performance

BASA traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. 305,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,934. Basanite has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

