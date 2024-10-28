Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Expands By 58.2%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the September 30th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

BHFAL stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.91. 24,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,954. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

About Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Free Report ) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

