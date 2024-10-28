Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Rises By 34.7%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the September 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BPYPO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.36. 5,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

