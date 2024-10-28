Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Expands By 27.6%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the September 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

Shares of IMOS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.19. 16,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,654. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $32.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.90.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth about $42,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49,831.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Featured Articles

