Short Interest in dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Increases By 153.5%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 153.5% from the September 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

dynaCERT Stock Down 1.1 %

DYFSF opened at $0.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. dynaCERT has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.21.

dynaCERT Company Profile

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

