Short Interest in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Drops By 64.8%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the September 30th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EOI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. 56,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,199. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 32.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $2,910,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 28.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 49,489 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.