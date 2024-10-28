Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Expands By 28.2%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNKGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the September 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FNK traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.66. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $56.14.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2554 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNK. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

