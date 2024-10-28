Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Expands By 28.2%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the September 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FNK traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.66. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $56.14.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2554 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNK. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

