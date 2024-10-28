Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Drops By 60.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.22. 251,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,050. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.
The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
