Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Drops By 60.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.22. 251,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,050. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

