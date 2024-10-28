Short Interest in George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Declines By 22.8%

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,700 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 280,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 270.9 days.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of WNGRF opened at $159.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. George Weston has a twelve month low of $100.11 and a twelve month high of $167.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.57.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

