Short Interest in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Expands By 134.7%

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 134.7% from the September 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Kirin Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNBWY opened at $15.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.21. Kirin has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

Get Kirin alerts:

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.13%. Research analysts expect that Kirin will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.