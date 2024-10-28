Short Interest in Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Declines By 18.1%

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Manhattan Scientifics Stock Performance

MHTX stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Manhattan Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get Manhattan Scientifics alerts:

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company offers nanostructured bulk metals and alloys in the form of rod, bar, wire, and foil for medical implants and other applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.