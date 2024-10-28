Short Interest in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Grows By 177.1%

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,000 shares, a growth of 177.1% from the September 30th total of 214,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Phoenix Motor Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of PEV stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. Phoenix Motor has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter.

Phoenix Motor Company Profile

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

