Short Interest in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Expands By 26.3%

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.6 %

Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.87. 664,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,833. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $6.18.

Get Quoin Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.36. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:QNRX Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.77% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.