Short Interest in United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Declines By 50.0%

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UBAB traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.00. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $188.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). United Bancorporation of Alabama had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $22.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

