Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Expands By 55.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,900 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the September 30th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,245,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,819 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 409.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 788,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,291,000 after acquiring an additional 633,996 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 249.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 804,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,543,000 after acquiring an additional 574,799 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,911,000 after purchasing an additional 337,701 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,855.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 275,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 270,315 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $48.74. 176,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.49. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

