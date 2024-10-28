Short Interest in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) Declines By 17.2%

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UIVM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.33. 625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,455. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.55.

Get VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF alerts:

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

About VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.