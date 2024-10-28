Short Interest in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Declines By 25.4%

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vivos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VVOS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. 79,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,457. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $8.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 7.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85.90% and a negative return on equity of 652.32%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vivos Therapeutics from $6.40 to $6.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

