Short Interest in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Expands By 95.2%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 95.2% from the September 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE IDE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.68. 47,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $11.77.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
