SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.680-2.780 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJW. Bank of America started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NYSE SJW traded up $2.44 on Monday, reaching $58.86. The company had a trading volume of 16,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,978. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

