SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.680-2.780 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on SJW. Bank of America started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.
View Our Latest Report on SJW Group
SJW Group Stock Up 4.3 %
About SJW Group
SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SJW Group
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Alphabet’s Earnings Could Surprise—Should You Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.