SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SKYT opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $496.23 million, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 3.95. SkyWater Technology has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $12.97.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $93.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWater Technology

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 2,673 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $26,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,019,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,196,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,007,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 42,649 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 98,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

