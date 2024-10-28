SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$25.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.55% from the stock’s current price.
SRU.UN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.17.
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
